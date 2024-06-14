House of Cards star Kevin Spacey breaks down in tears after he revealed that his house is being foreclosed on following numerous sexual assault accusations against him. Although the actor denied all the accusations, he admitted that he owes “many millions” in legal fees.

During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the host asked where the actor lives now to which Spacey revealed that he has nowhere to live now. He said, “It’s funny you ask that question because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put my things in storage.”

Spacey continued, “So the answer to that question is, I’m not sure where I am going to live now. But I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting ‘House of Cards‘ there. I moved there in 2012. This [house] has been my home since 2016. I can’t pay the bills that I owe.”

When Spacey was asked how much money he has today, he said that he is left with “none”, explaining that he “still owes a lot.” Spacey shared, “You have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot…Yes [I am in debt]. It’s considerable. Many millions. The house itself is many millions.”

Spacey’s legal battles came following the allegations against him brought forth since the Me Too Movement in 2017. He was alleged for sexual assaults and inappropriate behavior. The first person to accuse him was actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. After this incident, Spacey was fired from House of Cards and his career ended overnight. Ever since then, he has been accused by several men of sexual harassment to attempted rape.

Talking about his firing from House of Cards, Spacey expressed, “We had a really remarkable relationship and there’s no doubt that ‘House of Cards really put them on the map. Even though they made the decision they made, which I think was a strange decision.. It was a wrong decision. It was wrong for them as a company. It put them in a position where then anyone who was accused of anything they had to respond in a similar way. It does seem with Dave Chappelle that Ted Sarandos has learned to be supportive of controversial individuals…I do wish he’d done that with me.”

Additionally, a two-part documentary titled Spacey Unmasked recently aired in the UK and is streaming on Max which featured Spacey’s previously unheard testimonies.

