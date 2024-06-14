UK’s popular reality show Love Island has returned for its 11th season, with a spin-off series Love Island: Aftersun 2024. The very special show brings together all the latest gossip from the Villa, including interviews with all the islanders, BTS footage, and the latest juicy news. Here’s everything we know about the new reality show Love Island: Aftersun 2024.

What is Love Island: Aftersun 2024?

Love Island: Aftersun 2024 is a weekly spin-off show hosted from a live studio with an audience. The new show will feature a panel that discusses the events of the past week, take interviews of the cast members who have been evicted from the villa, and also show additional behind-the-scenes clips. Like last year, this year also the show will be hosted by Maya James, however, ITV announced a new panel for Aftersun 2024. It will now feature Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, Rizzle Kicks member Jordan Stephens, and former islanders Indiyah Polack, Amy Hart, and Chris Taylor.

Love Island: Aftersun 2024 Release Date

The spin off show will air once a week on Sundays at 9 pm after the main show airs. You can watch Love Island: Aftersun 2024 on ITV2 and the episodes will be available for later watch on ITV’s video-on-demand service ITVX. For outside the UK, you will have to take the help of a VPN by downloading ExpressVPN and connecting to a UK server.

As the original show started on June 3, bringing a new set of cast looking for love and a cash prize of £50,000, it will be exciting to see who will win this season. You can catch up on all the gossip on Love Island: Aftersun 2024 weekly episodes.

