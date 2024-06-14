Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are finally coming together – just not in the way you might want them to. Nevertheless, for the fans of the pop stars and Netflix’s Bridgerton: S3 – Part 2, it’s a matter of a double celebration.

Netflix has recently revealed through a post on their social media that Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) love story will feature songs from a host of contemporary legends including the ‘Thank You, Next’ singer and ‘Cassandra’ hitmaker.

THIS JUST IN: Orchestral Covers you’ll hear in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2: Ariana Grande, POV

Coldplay, Yellow

Demi Lovato, Confident

Ellie Goulding, Lights

Imagine Dragons, Thunder

Taylor Swift, You Belong With Me — Netflix (@netflix) June 11, 2024

Apart from Swift and Grande, the series will also feature artists like Demi Lovato, Coldplay, Ellie Goulding, Imagine Dragons, and the franchise’s first-ever original song ‘All I Want’ by Tori Kelly.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 also features the debut of the franchise’s first-ever original song! Feast your ears on All I Want performed by the insanely talented @torikelly https://t.co/er5eq5tyY8 — Netflix (@netflix) June 11, 2024

Bridgerton has always captivated fans with the sleek instrumental covers of some of the most popular modern classics that they have used in the series. Thus, it is no surprise that the concluding half of the third season would also feature great music.

Scroll down below to learn more about the song covers featured in Bridgerton: Season 3 – Part 2.

Ariana Grande, POV

In a social media post, Netflix recently revealed the 30-year-old singer’s hit ‘POV’ from her 2020 album ‘Positions’ is all set to become a part of Colin and Penelope’s story.

Coldplay, Yellow

Quite befittingly, Coldplay’s 2000 song ‘Yellow’ from their album Parachutes will find an honorary position in some of the most poignant scenes. Not only the titular color refers back to the Featherington yellow but the song deals with the themes of unrequited love and devotion. We see what you did there, Shondaland!

Demi Lovato, Confident

Who is more confident in the regency era of the Bridgertons’ than Lady Whistledown? And that’s probably the reason why Demi Lovato’s ‘Confident’ from her 2015 album of the same name will be featured in the upcoming episodes.

Ellie Goulding, Lights

The instrumental version of Ellie Goulding’s Alternative/Indie hit Lights from her 2011 album of the same name is also added in Bridgerton this time.

Imagine Dragons, Thunder

Imagine Dragons’ 2017 smash hit Thunder deals with the theme of conquering your obstacles in the face of adversities. Sounds similar? Well, we are waiting for Penelope to conquer her fears and emerge as the queen that she is!

Taylor Swift, You Belong With Me

The name says it all! Taylor Swift’s song ‘You Belong With Me’ from her second studio album ‘Fearless’ (2008) will be there in Bridgerton this time. Watch out, folks!

