Ariana Grande is already lighting up the screen, and the theaters haven’t even opened their doors yet. Wicked: For Good, the sequel to last year’s hit adaptation, has managed to turn heads in a big way. Apparently, Universal is popping the champagne early, with the new trailer scoring a staggering 113 million views across all platforms within 24 hours (per Variety). That’s nearly 38 million more than the first full trailer for the original Wicked, which recorded 75 million views in 24 hours. This proves that the interest is flying higher.

As of now, the trailer has garnered more than 7 million views on YouTube, 2.7 million on the movie’s official Instagram page, and almost 10 million on X.

Wicked: For Good Trailer View Count Beats Previous Records

The numbers place Wicked: For Good in rare company. It’s catching up with the pink-fueled powerhouse of Barbie and even gliding past Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Even though it still trails behind the heavyweight champs like Deadpool & Wolverine, which crushed 365 million in 24 hours, and Superman with 250 million, the sequel’s off to a sky-high start.

The Trailer Brings Back Glinda, Elphaba, & The Magic Of Oz

The trailer, which runs for two and a half minutes, brings audiences back to Oz, where Ariana Grande’s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba continue their magical journey. While things may look tense between the two, their bond runs deeper than it seems. Now the stakes are also raised with songs like No Good Deed and For Good echoing throughout.

Glinda’s grand wedding to Fiyero (played by Jonathan Bailey) takes a complicated turn, as both their hearts seem to be focused elsewhere. Meanwhile, familiar faces like the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion begin to come to life.

Wicked: For Good Eyes Another Magical Box Office Run

The first film soared when it was released in theaters last fall. Both critics and fans praised it, and the box office responded with over $756 million worldwide. (per Box Office Mojo)

Wicked Box-Office Breakdown

Domestic – $473m

International – $283.5m

Total – 756.7m

The movie was also nominated for 10 Oscars, including acting nods for Grande and Erivo and wins in Costume and Production Design. Now, with the sequel already racking up views and reigniting the buzz months before release, Wicked: For Good is clearly not content with staying on the ground.

Catch Wicked: For Good in cinemas starting November 21.

Wicked: For Good Trailer

