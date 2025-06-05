The trailer for Wicked: For Good just dropped, and yes, it’s pure theatrical magic! With Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande back as Elphaba and Glinda, the sequel picks up right where Wicked left off — diving deeper into the untold story of Oz’s most misunderstood women.

Director Jon M. Chu previously revealed that the journey couldn’t fit into one film, saying (via The Guardian), “As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material.” So he made two films, and now we’re finally seeing what the second half of that vision looks like.

Is Glinda Really Getting Married In Wicked: For Good?

In Wicked: For Good, Elphaba is now hiding, painted by the Wizard’s regime as a dangerous threat. The trailer wastes no time teasing her rebellion and her inner conflict. Fans will spot the long-anticipated moment Dorothy enters the picture, though the actor remains unnamed for now. Her mission? You guessed it. Grab the broom. Cue the chaos.

But there’s more. Glinda is seen wearing a wedding dress, raising eyebrows for anyone who remembers she never actually marries Fiyero in the original musical. Has the sequel tweaked their relationship arc? Possibly. And if Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians taught us anything, he knows how to stage an unforgettable wedding scene.

Closer look at Glinda’s and Fiyero’s wedding in ‘Wicked: For Good’. pic.twitter.com/MwRIjVvm2n — Wicked News Hub (@wickednewshub) June 5, 2025

Glinda & Elphaba’s Original Songs & The Possible Introduction Of Dorothy

Musical fans will swoon at the brief but powerful snippets of “For Good” and “No Good Deed” sung by Erivo and Grande. The duo shares a moment so intense that fanfiction writers are already typing furiously. And yes, Erivo debuts what sounds like a brand-new melody—Elphaba’s possible solo, while Glinda is also getting her own original song this time.

Then comes the intrigue. Long kept in silhouette on stage, Dorothy is shown walking the Yellow Brick Road in full-ish form. While we don’t see her face, the iconic imagery and the chilling “get the broom” moment land hard. Universal knows exactly what it’s doing, sprinkling just enough mystery to stir up a frenzy before the full reveal.

Vanity Fair reports that Dorothy makes an appearance in ‘Wicked: For Good’, walking down the Yellow Brick Road with her crew toward the Wizard of Oz. pic.twitter.com/oLi8tuRnot — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 4, 2025

A High-Flying Sequel With Big Shoes To Fill

Wicked raked in $756 million at the global box office on a $150 million budget (via Box Office Mojo) and snatched ten Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. It also walked away with two wins. With Wicked: For Good, Universal aims to match—if not top—that legacy.

The cast is stacked. Jonathan Bailey returns as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard himself. With Chu again directing and a bigger canvas to play on, this sequel looks ready to make Oz’s final act unforgettable. Catch Wicked: For Good when it premieres on November 21, 2025. You might want to bring tissues. And maybe a broom.

