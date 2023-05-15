Looks like Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are already taking their relationship to the next level as the latter was most recently spotted with Taylor’s father Scott Swift during the singer’s concert in Philadelphia. Several fan videos surfaced on the Internet over the weekend where Matty can be seen bonding with Taylor’s father. Scroll down for the scoop.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been dating for two months. The latest clips come after the paramours were spotted cuddling and kissing in New York City a few days ago.

Speaking of the latest, according to TMZ, Taylor Swift’s father Scott and her new love interest Matty Healy were spotted by several fans during the concert at Lincoln Financial Field. In one of the clips, the 1975 frontman was seen enjoying the view from a box seat out in the stands with Scott Swift. At one point, Scott is also spotted leaning in and saying something to Matty looking all comfortable. Interestingly, Matty’s label head Jamie Oborne was also seen in the same stand as Taylor’s father. The trio was also spotted roaming the stadium floor at one point.

Take a look:

Matty would not look during Vigilante Shit💀 pic.twitter.com/1PrMaPs9bm — Matty and Taylor Updates 🪩⎕ (@maylornation) May 13, 2023

He spent part of the show with Scott Swift, Taylors dad! pic.twitter.com/I7eTTeSALA — Matty and Taylor Updates 🪩⎕ (@maylornation) May 13, 2023

It is also reported that Matty and Scott might have also attended another concert of Taylor Swift prior to their latest appearance. However, in their latest appearance, Taylor’s father and Matty enjoyed her show from a VIP box.

Social media users were quick to react to the Taylor Swift’s two favourite people being papped together. One of the users wrote, “MATTY UPGRADED FROM THE TENT TO A LOUNGE AND IS STANDING NEXT TO TAYLOR’S DAD??”

Amid the buzz, one user asked, “HE REALLY IS PART OF THE FAMILY NOW WHAT?!?” One user tweeted, “matty the swifty quickie picker up-her!”

The next one tweeted, “Taylor moves on pretty quick and gets personal pretty quick! If I was her father I would of called her out along time ago. She setting a great example for all the little girls that love her. it’s okay to be with all these men!” And, one concluded, “Trouble trouble trouble. Scott knows. Us dads know.”

Prior to Matty Healy, Taylor Swift dated Joe Alwyn for six long years.

