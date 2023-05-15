Marvel announced the fifth Avengers movie, and the audiences were hyped up to see what they would see after the past Avengers movies. Only the title was released with no plot or details, and one cast member was made official, which was Jonathan Majors. The actor was a promising cast as everyone loved his first appearance and was really looking forward to his performance until he got into a controversy after being arrested for the strangulation, assault, and harassment of his now ex-girlfriend who worked on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

After the first appearance in Loki, Majors’ performance was lauded by the audience and critics. Everyone believed he would be the next big bada*s villain of the MCU, but as Ant-Man 3 was released, everyone doubted their preferences. Not only was the movie flop, but Kang The Conqueror was also trolled for being defeated by an army of ants. However, with all that, rumours began to spread that Marvel is looking for a potential replacement for the actor, and an insider offered more detail about the same.

The studio for Marvel to recast is one of the most challenging decisions as the MCU committed to building the upcoming projects of Multiverse Saga and the two Avengers movies around Jonathan Majors’ Kang and other variants. Recently, Joanna Robinson, the author of the upcoming book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, spoke on The Ringer’s The Big Picture about the plan to place Kang at the “center of everything” and the speculations of replacing him.

Joanna Robinson revealed how an insider who worked at Marvel said that it was not the initial plan to make Kang the centre of everything until they saw the dailies from Ant-Man 3 and after his performance in Loki. “They were like, ‘this is it. This is our way forward. We’ve lost our varsity hero team, but let’s set up around this guy Kang and this performer that so many people are reacting to,’” added the author.

However, the accusation on Jonathan Majors is not proved yet in court, but if they were proven, it would be hard time for Marvel to recast Kang. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

