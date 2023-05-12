The Super Mario Bros Movie is enjoying a glorious run at the box office. The film has turned out to be the biggest winner this season and has already crossed many biggies in the post-pandemic era. In the recent development, it has gone past the worldwide lifetime of Aquaman and two other biggies, with the next target being Marvel’s Iron Man 3. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the Mario movie was released on 5th April across the globe. Helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film is voiced by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and others. Upon its release, the animated entertainer opened to mixed reviews but since word-of-mouth has been superb, it crossed $1 billion in quick time.

Coming to the latest box office update, The Super Mario Bros Movie has accumulated $1.165 billion at the worldwide box office so far. Despite the release of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, the film is refusing to slow down and has gone past the lifetime of Aquaman ($1.148 billion), Captain America: Civil War ($1.155 billion) and Minions ($1.159 billion).

In the next few days, The Super Mario Bros Movie will surpass Iron Man 3’s $1.215 billion and The Fate of the Furious‘ $1.236 billion.

Meanwhile, recently the film was leaked online on Twitter and remained on the platform for several days before it was removed. According to The Verge, a Twitter user uploaded the full movie to the micro-blogging site on Friday, April 28, openly violating copyright laws. Over nine million people illegally watched the movie before it was removed.

