The Fate Of The Furious Box Office Facts: From A Budget Of $250 Million To Crossing HUGE Avengers Films!

After the excellent fate of Furious 7 at the worldwide box office, the makers came up with the 8th instalment in 2017. Titled The Fate Of The Furious, the film was set on a bigger than ever scale and promised to provide the best entertainment to the fans. TFOTF was shot around different locations around the world including Mývatn, Havana, Atlanta, Cleveland and New York City.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, The Fate Of The Furious starred Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Scott Eastwood & Nathalie Emmanuel among others. The film was released in 3D, IMAX 3D, and 4DX internationally.

Fast and Furious 8 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel and Michael Fottrell.

The craze for the film was such that despite mixed reviews, there was hardly any impact on its collections. Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about the film.

1) The Fate Of The Furious did a worldwide business of $1,236 million and collected $226 million in the USA.

2) After Furious 7, it was yet another F&F film to touch $1 billion in overseas. China alone contributed $392.80 million.

3) The budget of The Fate Of The Furious was $250 million which was highest ever for any F&F film. Before it, none of the film’s budget from the franchise went above $200 million mark.

4) The Fate Of The Furious was 3rd highest grosser of the year 2017 globally and 12th highest grosser of the USA. The film did better than films like Despicable Me 3, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok and others globally.

5) In India, the film did a business of 86 crores and is 7th highest-grossing Hollywood film so far. In fact, it was the first Hollywood movie to be dubbed in the Kannada language.

