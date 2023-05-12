Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, who has always struggled with fame, in a new interview claimed that he finds it offensive when he gets photographed by people. The Irish actor shared that he is not interested in fame but he has to deal with it since he works in the entertainment industry. Cillian had earlier also shared that he prefers talking to people instead of getting clicked. Scroll down to know more.

Cillian Murphy, on the work front, will soon be seen in Oppenheimer. And, a movie on the hit show Peaky Blinders is also in the works. Cillian recently made headlines when he got papped urinating on the streets after a boozy night out with his close pals.

Speaking of his latest interview, Cillian Murphy, as per a report in The Mirror, said, “I don’t go out. I’m just at home mostly, or with my friends, unless I have a film to promote.” The actor continued, “I don’t like being photographed by people. I find that offensive. If I was a woman, and it was a man photographing me…” The 46-year-old actor further stated, “Fame is like commuting. You have to commute to get to your destination.”

In an interview with a different publication, Cillian Murphy earlier shared, “I’m always happy to chat,” adding: “What I don’t like is people surreptitiously taking photographs, which someone said is like the amateur Stasi.” The actor added, “It’s so f****ng weird. I’ve sat on the tube and people have started filming me.”

In another interview with a leading daily, Cillian Murphy, who will soon be seen in Christopher Nolan‘s next, earlier shared, “I’m really lucky. I feel embarrassed by it sometimes. I’m just a f**king actor. There are doctors and nurses and f**king people that work.”

The Batman Begins star added, “I struggle with that. I mean, actors are overpaid, you know? It’s nice when you get paid, when you’re young, and you’ve gone from having no money, but the Catholic guilt kicks in immediately, and I’m like ‘It’s all going to go wrong. You don’t deserve this’. And I don’t.”

