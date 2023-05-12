Tom Cruise is one of the biggest Hollywood names who is often in the headlines for his relationships. While his movies shatter all the box office records, his romantic life is less successful than his movies are. With many failed relationships, the actor was once linked with Jennifer Garner and the up-and-coming actress Sofia Vergara. Read on to find out more about what really happened.

The Mission Impossible actor is currently headlining the rumours of him being with Shakira. As they were seen together at a racing event, pop culture speculated that something could be cooking between the two celebrities. Considering both of them are single at the moment, would Shakira and Cruise be a nice pair?

However, back when Tom Cruise separated from Nicole Kidman, he was looking to cast a new leading lady—and quickly. Leading to all that, a report by the New York Post, which had excerpts from author Andrew Morton’s Tom Cruise: An Unauthorized Biography, claimed the actor, with the help of the church of Scientology, is auditioning for Mrs Cruise. The report said, “When that hookup bit the dust, he gave Scientology leaders a wish list of women he would like to date. They included Jennifer Garner and the up-and-coming actress Sofia Vergara.”

The author Andrew Morton cited anonymous sources for the story and added Sofia Vergara got an invitation from Cruise’s friend Will Smith to attend a pre-Oscar party. She had no idea she was being set up to be Mrs Cruse as she was dazzled by Tom’s megawatt smile and amused by the blizzard of phone calls, flowers and chocolates that followed their first meeting.

However, it was clear as she was giving the audition for the biggest role of her life, “Mrs Tom Cruise Mark III,” as she had to renounce her Catholic faith and convert to Scientology. The Hot Pursuit actress was fundamentally terrified of Scientology as she sincerely believed that God would strike her down and burn in hell if she joined, claimed the source.

