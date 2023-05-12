Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are happily married and parents to two kids – Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher. Before this, the actor was married to Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013 and had a fifteen years age gap as the actress was older than him. But well, when it comes to love, age is just a number, right? Apparently not. In her memoir, Demi made some shocking revelations which had a lot to do with their age difference. Scroll on to learn more.

Demi revealed in her memoir that her marriage hit a hard spot as she did things to make her ex-husband believe that she was fun and cool. This and other mistakes combined broke her relationship ultimately.

During the early 2010s, there were rumours that Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher often engaged in a threesome. In her memoir, Inside Out, she revealed that the speculations were true, and as per Mirror.co.uk, she wrote, “I put him first, so when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.” But she later called it a mistake.

Ashton Kutcher was accused of cheating that broke his marriage with Demi Moore, and she later confessed in her memoir that it was true. He was caught with a woman whom he met while bowling with Moore’s daughter. While recalling the entire episode, the actress wrote, “The fact that he pursued her felt like a real ‘f*ck you. I asked if it were true and he admitted it right away and I think my response was, ‘Are you f**king kidding me…?’ I think I felt like I could barely take a breath.”

Demi added that Ashton, instead of taking the blame, wanted to live in delusion. “He was looking for a way to deflect blame to maintain his perception of himself as a decent family guy,” she wrote and as per Yahoo, she mentioned, “Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done.”

Ashton Kutcher’s cheating scandal came to light in 2011, and that’s when his marriage with Demi Moore ultimately took the final blow.

