Taylor Swift was linked to random celebrities after her breakup with Joe Alwyn. There were so many names doing the rounds, and one of them was Matty Healy. Well, the romance has now been confirmed as the couple has been spotted holding hands and spending quality time in NYC during their date outing. Scroll below for all the details.

It was recently revealed that Jack Antonoff turned the cupid for Taylor and his new boyfriend. The Anti-Hero singer was spotted with the American singer and his fiancée Margaret Qualley days after her split with Joe Alwyn. But things seemed to have fast-tracked as the new couple in Hollywood did not shy away from making a public appearance.

As per the latest report by Page Six, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were having dinner at Casa Cipriani, a high-end Italian restaurant in Manhattan. “They sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge,” informs an eye-witness close to the development.

The report further added that neither Taylor Swift nor Matty Healy ordered any food, but they were spotted “cuddling and kissing”. Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley accompanied the duo, and it seemed to be a double date! There was security around them the whole time.

Viral pictures show Taylor dressed in a breezy summer dress in green and yellow. Matty, on the other hand, wore a suit to their public date. She held a glass of drink in her hand as they entered the venue.

Take a look at it below:

Previously, insiders have revealed that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are madly in love. They’ve been dating for almost 2 months now.

