Filmmaker Zack Snyder is credited with being the architect of the DC Extended Universe, where he had planned a universe of DC Superheroes until it was scrapped. Even after the director has left the DC studios, his fans often demand his movies as they run campaigns on social media platforms. However, while that may never happen, the director recently shared how Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was almost R-rated for an unexpected reason.

Unfortunately, his vision could not meet the production as only Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League were the only film which could reach the theatres. The showdown between the two heroes, BVS Dawn Of Justice theatrical cut, had a PG-13 rating for “intense sequences of violence and action throughout and some sensuality.” However, the movie’s ultimate edition was R-rated due to “sequences of violence.”

Reacting to the ratings of the movies, Zack Snyder recently spoke at the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice panel at SnyderCon. The director shared how the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) initially gave the DCEU movie an R-rating. He received a note from them saying, “Well, we just think that Batman’s too mean to Superman.”

The Director later reflected on the MPAA’s reasoning about giving an R-rating to BVS Dawn of Justice, saying that he didn’t think “that was in [their] domain to just not like the idea of [Superman and Batman] fighting.” The MPAA wanted a way where they did not had to fight and team up with each other. “Well, they kind of fight the bad guy together at the end. Didn’t you see that?’ And there’ll like, ’Ah, well, there’s a lot of fighting before that,” said Snyder.

Warner Bros.’s decision to expand the theatrical reach of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice by cementing its PG-13 rating was indeed a business move for the studio. However, the movie earned a respectable amount at the box office ($872.7 million) and was also lauded by the audiences.

