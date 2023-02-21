Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is one of the most anticipated films of the DCEU, and the fans have been eagerly waiting for that. The test screening of the film was held very recently, and, hate to disappoint the fans, the insiders who watched the film were not impressed by it, and the remarks are pretty harsh and brutal. Scroll down to learn what people said about Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2.

The first film featuring the origin story of Arthur Curry came out in 2018 and was widely appreciated by the audience. After that, a lot of things happened from the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp fiasco, the pandemic and most vital, the shift in power in DCEU with the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Many projects and actors got snubbed, and the fans will see a completely different DC in the future, as per claims.

According to The Direct, an insider, ViewerAnon, speaking about the Aquaman 2 test screening, expressed, “I’ll be honest, we’re half a dozen test screenings in, and it’s not looking great. I’ve consistently heard over the last half year or so that it’s boring, not as good as the first, and potentially one of the worst DCEU movies.” Another insider BigScreenLeaks had similar views as ViewerAnon.

As per the report, they said, “It brings me no joy to back him up and tell you that test screenings for this film have not been good. Really hoping Wan fixes this movie before December. I heard that something that almost never happened in test screenings happened with this movie. They’re really going to need to fix this one and fix it fast.” Mentioning the Aquaman 2 director, James Wan, one of the insiders said, “This is one of the bad things about being a scooper: I don’t want to shit on movies, but at a certain point, when people know there have been a lot of test screenings our silence becomes pretty telling. I like Wan; I know he’s had a rough time on this one; I hope it works out.”

However, the insiders also mentioned that Amber Heard‘s Mera does not have much screen presence in Aquaman 2, indicating the fact that the Jason Momoa-led film being criticised is not because of her. Anti-Heard fans wanted her out of the film, but the studio disregarded that and stuck with the actress.

James Wan directed, and Jason Momoa led Aquaman 2 or Aquaman, and the Lost Kingdom is expected to hit the theatres on December 25th this year. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.

