After bagging the Grammy Awards, Harry Styles performed his first concert on Monday in Perth, Australia, which broke the internet. No, not because of his outstanding gig but what took place on the stage, which kind of grossed out the audience online. Following his good friend Daniel Ricciardo’s [F1 driver] footsteps, Harry drank out of the shoe he was wearing. As revolting as it sounds, it actually happened, and the entire world is watching it, thanks to the internet.

For the unversed, this drinking from the shoe has a legit term and is known as ‘shoey’. And it goes something like this, to do it, one pours a drink; usually, it is beer into one’s own shoe or someone else’s and then drinks it from there. Bottoms up! Well, honestly, sometimes guys can be a little gross, and Harry did it on stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per reported by Page Six, referring to the ‘shoey’ Harry Styles said, “This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever [heard of]”. The report further states how Harry reacted after drinking from the shoe he was wearing, “I feel like a different person.” He continued, “I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people. I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length. At length.”

The video of Harry Styles performing the ‘shoey’ on stage went viral online. It was also shared on Twitter, and as soon as it went viral, netizens poured in to give their insights on the entire thing.

One of the users wrote, “he’s probably one of those white people who don’t take baths every few months.” Another wrote, “Sweaty shoe juice, no thank u.” A third user wrote, “i just threw up”. The fourth Twitter user wrote, “WHAT TRADITION??? CAN I SAY EW???”. A fifth netizen said, “I’m from Australia, and we don’t do this”. Another one of them wrote, “Why did you do that? That’s so gross?”

See the viral video here:

Harry Styles drinks out of his shoe at his concert in Australia as part of a tradition. pic.twitter.com/wS44f8T1L8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 20, 2023

The so-called ‘shoey’ was actually made famous by Ricciardo, who happens to be a close friend of Harry Styles. Styles has been often spotted wearing Ricciardo’s merch items of clothing as well.

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles’ performing the ‘shoey’? Tell us in the comments. And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ant-Man’ Fame Evangeline Lilly Reveals Not Knowing ‘Kid’ Harry Styles While Watching Eternals, Says “I Was Like, Who Is That Kid?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News