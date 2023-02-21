One cannot fathom the kind of fan following that handsome hunk Harry Styles enjoys and then, imagine someone saying that they don’t know him. The first reaction that will come to anyone’s mind would be are you serious? But wait, let us tell you Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania fame star Evangeline Lilly revealed that she didn’t know who Harry was when she watched his Marvel debut in Eternals. Yes, you read it right. Scroll below to read the details!

Well, Harry is one of the most adored members of the One Direction band. The kind of charisma he carries in his personality is quite difficult to ignore. For the unversed, in the mid-credits scene for the 2021 Marvel Movie, Styles appeared as a new character, Starfox who helped the film’s lead heroes find their friends who have seemingly disappeared. Notably, he was already a world pop star at that time but still, Lilly didn’t know him. Isn’t that shocking?

In an interview with IGV presents to promote, Ant-Man 3 star Evangeline Lilly said that she thought Styles was a random actor and the scene was going to make him a star. She said, “I have to say, at the end of Eternals, when the guy walked into the ship in the end credits.” She further added, “Well, for me, it was that guy and I was like, who is that kid because he is gonna be really successful. He has got some serious mojo. Swear to god. I was like, He is gonna be a big star. That’s what I thought to myself.”

Check out the video below:

She referring to Harry Styles as that “guy” left the host and her co-star Kathryn Newton shocked! In fact, we are also shocked. She was again asked if she really didn’t who he was. To which she replied, “No idea. I had never seen Harry Style’s face before.”

Well! Well! We still can’t believe it. Can you? Let us know in the comments section below!

