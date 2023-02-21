Marvel’s latest biggie, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, aka Ant-Man 3, has started off on a very good note at the worldwide box office. In the domestic market (North America), it has opened slightly better than several pre-release projections and in the overseas too, good footfalls were seen. Keep reading to know about its collection!

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and others, the film is a threequel in the Ant-Man series. It also marks the start of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) phase 5. Ever since its release, it is receiving mixed responses from critics and the audience alike. However, Ant-Man 3 has done its job, as far as opening weekend is concerned.

As per Box Office Mojo, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has closed its 4-day extended opening weekend (including the Presidents Day holiday on Monday) in the domestic market at $120 million. It is better than its expected score. For Presidents Day weekend, it has joined Black Panther ($242.1 million) and Deadpool ($152.1 million) with its 3rd best score.

Speaking about the overseas collection, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has earned a very good sum of $239.30 million so far. Combining both, the worldwide box office stands at a whopping $359.30 million.

As the extended weekend is over, let’s see how Ant-Man 3 performs hereon!

Meanwhile, a lot has been said about the forever youthfulness of Paul Rudd, but the actor too had his share of difficulties during the shoot of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. The actor shared that training for the film was a lot more difficult than it was in the past, reports People magazine. Rudd, 53, who is the March 2023 cover star for ‘Men’s Health’, told the magazine that getting in shape for the film was “so much harder”.

