Pathaan Box Office Day 27 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan-led spy-action thriller has been ringing the cash registers for nearly four weeks now and the film refuses to slow down. Even after two new releases, the film is still on a winning streak.

Siddharth Anand’s directorial is gaining more and more footfalls in theatres on an everyday basis. Regardless of the competition around it in the form of new releases Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the flick managed to earn 4.50 crores* on the fourth Sunday.

Pathaan has so far collected 516 crores* and early trends suggest that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected 1-2 crores on day 27. Interestingly, Shehzada also collected around Rs 2-3 cores on the fourth day of the release. Kartik Aaryan starrer’s fourth-day collection is almost similar to SRK starrer’s day 27 collection.

This means the total collection would now stand at 517-518 crores. Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film has already outperformed the lifetime collections of several films including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi), and many others. The film not only brought back Bollywood but a lot of single-screen cinemas came back from oblivion.

Not only in the domestic box office, but Siddharth Anand‘s directorial is also seeing massive success in the international box office sector as well. The movie has made a total of 996 crores gross worldwide and it is only shy of 4 crores to hitting the 1000 crores mark. It goes without saying that the movie has become the most successful Bollywood production ever as well as the most successful entry in YRF’s Spy Universe.

The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan will be shown alongside another movie for the first time in three weeks. As Pathaan just needs 1000+ screens to stay in business.

