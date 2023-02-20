Pathaan Day 27 vs Shehzada & Ant-Man 3 Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: It’s the first-week pressure for Shehzada and Ant-Man 3 amid the mixed reviews. There’s a lot of stress and the need of the hour is for both films to maintain a steady pace from here on or things could totally collapse! As for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, whatever is being added is only bonus, so it is a freeway. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of today’s early shows.

To begin with, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania witnessed a huge jump on Sunday because of the usual ‘Marvel’ fever all across the country. The total opening weekend earnings of 27 crores* remained better than Black Adam but far from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Even Pathaan enjoyed a great weekend with a jump despite being in its fourth week. It was Kartik Aaryan’s film that truly got sandwiched between the other two movies.

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Shehzada is witnessing morning occupancy of around 7% on day 4. A routine drop was indeed expected and these numbers don’t really leave us in disbelief taking into consideration, the graph of the opening weekend. But what truly has stunned is Pathaan, which is head to head with Rohit Dhawan’s latest release.

Pathaan is also registering morning occupancy in the range of 7% on day 27. The film will complete a month at the box office tomorrow but its strong hold indeed calls for a celebration.

Ant-Man 3 is also facing a major drop despite a big Sunday. The Paul Rudd starrer is seeing occupancy of around 8% in the morning shows. Hopefully, the scenario gets better during the evening shows or it could be the beginning of the end (quite literally)!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

