Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has taken a good start at the box office. The film brought in 8.25 crores* on its first day and that’s a pretty healthy total for one such character from the marvel franchise which is not really that popular when compared to the likes of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Dr. Strange, Thor, etc. As conveyed by the very name itself, this one is a mini character from the blockbuster superhero franchise and hence anything in 8-10 crores would have been a good start for the film, something that has happened indeed.

The last instalment of the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp, collected 5.50 crores on its first day in India back in 2018. In that perspective, it’s more than 50% growth for the newest offering, which is good news indeed. From here, the Paul Rudd starrer would be aiming to go past the 50 crores lifetime, which would be a good improvement over the last release which had concluded its run at 34.22 crores.

The reports for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are average though, which means beyond the weekend it won’t really have a bullish run at the box office. Moreover, there is Shehzada on one side and Pathaan on another, which means this time around Hollywood would indeed face competition from Bollywood.

With Selfiee releasing next week, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would be aiming to gain the maximum in this week itself.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

