Ved starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles is still bringing in some numbers after enjoying its blockbuster run at the box office. It’s been over a month and a half but the romantic drama is still playing in theatres and has hit the milestone of 60 crores. So, let’s take a look at its updated collection and profit.

For the unversed, the film marked Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut and his comeback in the Marathi film industry after 4 long years. His last release was Mauli which released in 2018 and it didn’t do that well at the box office. But with the latest official Marathi remake of Majili, the actor has bounced back and how!

Now, as per the official update, Ved has earned a massive total of 60.67 crores nett at the Indian box office. It is to be noted that almost the entire collection is from Maharashtra as the film was released in another couple of states with a negligible number of shows. The collection is massive and this blockbuster is already the 2nd highest-grossing Marathi film of all time after Sairat.

Speaking about the returns, Ved has been made at a controlled budget of 15 crores. If the budget is subtracted from the total collection, the profit stands at 45.67 crores i.e. 304.46%.

Ved released on 30th December 2022 and also stars Ashok Saraf and Jiya Shankar in key roles.

Meanwhile, upon its release, Ved received praise from critics but was slammed for its slow screenplay. However, among the audience, it went on to enjoy one of the best trends for a Marathi film.

