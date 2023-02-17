Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. Pathaan’s collection is staying rock-steady at the box office with 976 crore gross worldwide!

Pathaan, on its third Thursday, saw a solid trending at the counters and stayed rock-steady. It collected 3.40 crore nett in India (Hindi – 3.30 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.10 crore). The total week 3 collection in India is at 46.95 crore nett (Hindi : 45.65 crore, Dubbed: 1.30 crore)

Pathaan has now recorded $44.70 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 505.85 crore (Hindi – 488.15 crore, Dubbed – 17.70 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 976 crore (India gross : 609 crore, overseas : 367 crore)!

Here’s the Total Overseas collection after Week 3:

Grand Total: US$ 44.70 M (Rs 367 cr)

USA-CAN : $16.36 M

UAE-GCC : $13.09 M

UK-IRE: $5.01 M

AUS: $3.22 M

ROW: $7.02 M

Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

