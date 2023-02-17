There was good hold evidences on Thursday for Pathaan as 3.40 crores came in. On Wednesday, the film had collected 3.60 crores so that’s hardly any fall. Moreover, any number over 3 crores is good since last week the film had collected 5.95 crores on Thursday so that would be less than 50% fall.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been doing quite well so far with the drops being very controlled, and that’s commendable considering huge record breaking numbers have already come in. The lack of any competition whatsoever is also helping it a great deal and also the fact that the entertainment quotient provided by Sidharth Anand is working big fine with the class as well as the mass audience. However with Shehzada and the newest instalment of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing today, for the first time there would be added options for the audiences and hence it has to be seen how the footfalls sustain from here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far Pathaan has collected 505.85 crores and while on one side the screens have been reduced, on the other side ticket prices have been slashed to Rs. 110 for today, which means it would be an interesting check-and balance scenario for the eventual collections to be accumulated at the box office by the close of day. Will the 3 crores mark sustain today as well? It would have to be seen.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 23 (Early Trends): Continues The Good Run, Low Tickets Rates Tomorrow To Set The Stage For Another Healthy Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News