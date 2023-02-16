Pathaan Box Office Day 23 (Early Trends): After the phenomenal run at the theatres, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s starrer action thriller has finally crossed the 500 crore mark yesterday The film has been continuously breaking several records at the box office.

The international box office sector is also seeing success for Siddharth Anand’s action extravaganza. The movie has made a total of 953 crores in worldwide box office revenue. It goes without saying that the movie has become the most successful Bollywood production ever as well as the most successful entry in YRF’s Spy Universe.

Pathaan earned 3.60 crores on Tuesday. This means biggie has collected 502.45 crores. If early trends are to go by, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer earned 3.10-3.50 crores on day 23. Looking at the pace, the film will soon outperform the lifetime collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi).

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film has already outperformed the lifetime collections of several films including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and many others. The film not only brought back Bollywood but a lot of single-screen cinemas came back from oblivion.

The overall revenue for Siddharth Anand’s film would be anywhere between Rs 505.55 and Rs 505.95 crores with Thursday’s earnings. It’s also important to note that Shehzada, the eagerly anticipated movie starring Kartik Aaryan, will enter theatres in just two days.

The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan will be shown alongside another movie for the first time in three weeks. As Pathaan just needs 1000+ screens to stay in business. In fact, the ticket prices are also being reduced for the action thriller, which will further bring audience to theatres.

