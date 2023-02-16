Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. Pathaan’s collection is staying rock-steady at the box office with 970 crores gross worldwide!

Shah Rukh Khan’s strarrer Pathaan, on its third Wednesday, saw a solid trend at the counters. It collected 3.60 crore nett in India (Hindi – 3.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.10 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $44.50 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at 502.45 crore (Hindi – 484.85 crore, Dubbed – 17.60 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 970 crore (India gross: 605 crore, overseas: 365 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! The spy thriller is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

