All-time blockbuster Pathaan is rock-steady at the box office with 970 crore gross worldwide, crosses 500 crore nett box office in India! 
All-time blockbuster Pathaan is rock-steady at the box office with 970 crore gross worldwide, crosses 500 crore nett box office in India!(Photo Credit –Poster From Pathaan)

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. Pathaan’s collection is staying rock-steady at the box office with 970 crores gross worldwide!

Shah Rukh Khan’s strarrer Pathaan, on its third Wednesday, saw a solid trend at the counters. It collected 3.60 crore nett in India (Hindi – 3.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.10 crore).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pathaan has now recorded $44.50 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at 502.45 crore (Hindi – 484.85 crore, Dubbed – 17.60 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 970 crore (India gross: 605 crore, overseas: 365 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! The spy thriller is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 22: Enters 500 Crore Club In Style, Shah Rukh Khan Reigns Again

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out