It’s 500 crores for Pathaan! The moment has arrived a little under 6 years after it first happened back in Summer 2017 when Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) had hit the 500 crores mark, hence turning out to be the first Bollywood film ever to have achieved this feat.

It had seemed like an aberration back then and one wondered whether it will happen ever again in near future. Then the pandemic happened and things came to a standstill. Later came KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) and its 400 Crore Club super success showed that achieving such big numbers is indeed possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, that has happened indeed with Pathaan which has now hit the 500 crores mark. The hype was all there for the film and one was also sure that it will do really well. The worst case scenario suggested 200 crores total but even the best case scenario before release seemed to be around 300-350 crores. Then after watching the film the stakes went up to 400 crores mark. However, it was after the film sustained right through in the first week when the chatter began around 500 crores being a possibility. There were some who still doubted this but then well, the feat has been accomplished and in style.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has gone ahead and reached 502.45 crores now and that too in mere 22 days. This was made possible after Wednesday held on well too at 3.60 crores. This is a HUGE feat indeed and while Pathaan collections so far include the south versions as well which have contributed to the tune of around 17.60 crores, even the pure play Hindi version will touch 500 crores by Sunday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Varisu Box Office (Worldwide): Thalapathy Vijay Gets His First 300 Crore Film & That Too In A Clash!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News