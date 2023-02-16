Tollywood witnessed a high voltage clash during Sankranti with Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy locking horns at the box office. As we all know, it’s the former who won the clash like a boss and today, we’ll be taking a look at one of the interesting facts related to its glorious run. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja‘s actioner released on 13th January in Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi dubbed version was a total washout and fared worse than Chiru’s Godfather. On the other hand, the original Telugu version struck gold at the box office, turning out to be one of the most profitable films in recent times for Tollywood.

Despite a strong clash, Waltair Veerayya has earned well over 150 crores nett collection in India and globally, it has crossed the 200 crore mark. Interestingly, it has become Chiranjeevi’s first film to enjoy 100 crore shares in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Yes, you read that right! It has joined the elite club of 100 crore shares, which is dominated by SS Rajamouli’s films.

As per Tracktollywood.com, Waltair Veerayya is only the 6th film in history to enter 100 crore shares in Telugu states. Before it, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Sarileru neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and RRR have achieved this rare feat. It’s a huge feat achieved by the film and came at a right time when Chiranjeevi was badly in need of a huge success.

