Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. The film’s collection again jumped on Valentine’s Day as it stayed rock-steady at the box office with 963 crore gross worldwide!

Pathaan, on its third Tuesday (Valentine’s Day), saw a solid trending again as it jumped at the box office. It collected 5.60 crore nett in India (Hindi – 5.40 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.20 crore).

The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer has now recorded $44.27 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 498.85 crore (Hindi – 481.35 crore, Dubbed – 17.50 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 963 crore (India gross : 600 crore, overseas : 363 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

