As Pathaan approaches the end of its third week, it will enter the 500 Crore Club. The film had yet another Monday with less than 50% fall when compared to Friday, as 4.20 crores more came in. That has been the trend for the film right from the time it released. While in the first week it came off a record extended weekend, it still has very limited Friday to Monday fall. Later even in the second week the trend was just the same and that too when a huge volume of audiences has already watched the film.

Now in the third week, even though Friday collections were good at 5.90 crores and then Saturday and Sunday had seen a double-digit score, the Sidharth Anand-directed action drama kept the momentum alive and didn’t dip much on Monday. Anything over 3 crores would have been considered as a good hold, and what has happened is even better, hence setting the stage for weekdays to contribute over 13 crores.

So far, the Shah Rukh Khan-led biggie has collected 493.25 crores and now it’s less than 7 crores away from hitting the magical 500 crores mark. Only Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) has achieved this feat in the past, and here, Pathaan would be doing something totally unprecedented as far as a Bollywood release is concerned. It was being said that it would take many more years before the record set by SS Rajamouli will break but then this YRF’s spy thriller is able to do that with utmost ease.

