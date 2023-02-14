SS Rajamouli’s global phenomenon, RRR continues to amaze us with its fantastic performance in Japan. It’s been well over 100 days but the film is refusing to slow down. As a result, it has crossed the milestone of 1200 crores at the worldwide box office and is just a few crores away from surpassing KGF Chapter 2’s lifetime. Keep reading to know more!

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer released in Japan on 21st October 2022. After a slow start initially, the magnum opus went from strength to strength with extraordinary word-of-mouth and has been enjoying a glorious run ever since then. Be it a win at Golden Globes or bagging a nomination at Oscars 2023, all the buzz around the film is getting translated in the box office run.

As per the report on Tracktollywood.com, RRR has earned a whopping 60 crores gross so far in Japan. It’s a huge number and if we add it to the worldwide collection, SS Rajamouli’s biggie stands at a total of 1204 crores gross. With this, it has joined the league of Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF Chapter 2 in crossing the mark of 1200 crores globally.

Compared with KGF Chapter 2’s 1230 crores gross, RRR is lagging behind by just 26 crores. It is expected to be covered in the much-awaited re-release if not in Japan. For the unversed, the film will be re-releasing in North America and several other territories in overseas and an official announcement is awaited on the same.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

