Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is doing wonders at the box office. In the latest development, the film has crossed the 100 crore mark in Delhi/UP circuit, thus becoming the first film to do so in history. It has even left Baahubali 2: The Conclusion behind and below is all you need to know.

It was just yesterday, we reported about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer crossing Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in Mumbai to become the third highest-grossing film in the city. The film has earned above 140 crores there and now as per the latest box office update, a new feather has been added to the hat of YRF’s spy thriller and it’s worth celebrating!

As per the trade reports, Pathaan has gone beyond the 100 crore mark in Delhi/UP circuit, which is history in itself! Yes, before this Siddharth Anand directorial, no other film had hit a century in this circuit. Even Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had ended its run by making approx 98 crores in nett collections. So, it’s a big moment for the team and Shah Rukh Khan fans who have been waiting for his comeback for a long time.

Pathaan has now two Indian circuits with a score of 100 crore+ in nett collections. Let’s see what’s next in the record books for this action entertainer!

Speaking about the worldwide collection, Pathaan has earned a whopping 489.05 crores nett at the Indian box office (588 crores gross). In overseas, it has earned 358 crores gross. The total global collection stands at 946 crores gross in 19 days.

