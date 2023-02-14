There had been a lot of negativity around Pathaan way before its big release. Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film landed in a pool of controversy after Deepika Padukone worn saffron bikini came under the notice of ‘bhakts’ and they claimed their religious sentiments were hurt. Legal cases were files, theatre halls were vandalized and a demand for boycott was created! Now does SRK want Jawan to face the same fate? KRK claims so.

Pathaan has witnessed an incredible journey at the box office. Despite the massive negativity, the film welcomed the biggest-ever non-holiday opener. It also turned out to be the most succesful Hindi film overseas. It has made a total sum of 946 crores gross worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, KRK in his latest tweet claims Shah Rukh Khan wants ‘bhakts’ to also boycott Jawan. He tweeted, “आज Shahrukh Khan अपने घर पर बैठकर कह रहा होगा, कि मेरे प्यारे भक्तो, बस एक बार और support कर दो, #Jawaan का भी ज़ोर शोर से बहिष्कार करना, खूब मेरे poster और पुतले जलाना! बस ये फ़िल्म भी ब्लॉकबस्टर करादो, मैं ज़िंदगी भर आपका एहसानमंद रहूँगा”

(Today Shah Rukh Khan must be sitting at his home and saying “My dear bhakts, just support me one more time. Also surround negativity around Jawan, burn my idols and posters!” Please help me turn this movie into a blockbuster, I’ll be grateful to you for a lifetime.)

Take a look at the viral tweet by KRK below:

आज Shahrukh Khan अपने घर पर बैठकर कह रहा होगा, कि मेरे प्यारे भक्तो, बस एक बार और support कर दो, #Jawaan का भी ज़ोर शोर से बहिष्कार करना, खूब मेरे poster और पुतले जलाना! बस ये फ़िल्म भी ब्लॉकबस्टर करादो, मैं ज़िंदगी भर आपका एहसानमंद रहूँगा!🤪😭 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Kamaal R Khan is currently busy mocking Salman Khan again. As most know, the superstar released his new song from upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His signature step in Naiyo Lagda song has left the netizens in splits and are brutally trolling him over the bizarre moves.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 To Not Only Get Shah Rukh Khan But Also Besharam Rang’s Shilpa Rao? Exclusively Says, “I Won’t Be A Good Spy If…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News