Naiyo Lagda song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan featuring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde was unveiled yesterday during Bigg Boss 16’s finale. Ever since it is out online, the song has found itself surrounded by tons of trolls. While the netizens are praising the tune, it’s the hook step of Salman, which is grabbing all the negative attention. Keep reading to know more!

After 3 long years, Salman will be returning to the big screen in a lead role with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He was last seen in Dabangg 3. The superstar and his fans are desperately waiting for a blockbuster return and as per the reactions to the film’s teaser, the stage has been already set. But the newly released song is now on the radar of trolls.

Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a romantic track starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. While Salman is looking dashing in his long hair, Pooja mesmerizes with her ethereal beauty. It is sung by Kamal Khan, Palak Muchhal and is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. As the track oozes out early 2000s vibes, it is receiving a thumbs-up for the composition but is being trolled over a hook step performed by Salman.

One of the Twitter users called out the stretching-like step performed by Salman Khan by saying, “Sallu bhai is literally doing his leg day workout in the Naiyo Lagda song. Song is good but the choreography is sh*t af.” Another netizen wrote, “It’s time to leave this Planet after watching #SalmanKhan’s #NaiyoLagda from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.”

Check out some more reactions below:

Lagta hai pathaan me kuch jyada hi pain killer kha liya bhoi ne 😂😂 — Fan (@AnkitSi47104319) February 12, 2023

Haste Haste Bed se gir gaya bc 😂😂😂😂#NaiyoLagdapic.twitter.com/YknpYddLGP — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) February 12, 2023

#NaiyoLagda

AFTER WATCHING BHOI DANCE MY RESPECT FOR THIS MAN INCREASE BY 100000%#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/TONHItcNLv — karan Arora (@KaranAr37362920) February 12, 2023

