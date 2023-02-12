Bollywood’s Dhakkad actress Kangana Ranaut stays quite active on Twitter. After all, she is back after a long time. Be it sharing her stand on Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife‘s legal battle to not leaving a chance to react to several viral videos and news, the actress never leaves a chance to put out her unfiltered opinion.

She recently took a jibe at Tanmay Bhat for his old tweet on child r*pe after a financial services company announced him as the face of their digital campaign. Notably, comedian Tanmay Bhat becoming the face of a digital campaign for banking and financial company didn’t go well with the netizens and Kangana was also one of them who didn’t appreciate the move. The actress was quick to react. She re-shared the old screenshots of Tanmay’s tweet where he talked about child r*pe. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kangana Ranaut reacted to a post questioning company’s move of choosing Tanmay Bhat as the face for their digital campaign and wrote, “Problem with the most right-wing ideologists is that they perceive leftists’ choices as their mistakes. Please understand Tanmay has been chosen as a brand match for precisely what you are objecting to. Child p*rn is a huge industry. What democrats doing in USA leftists all across.”

The actress further added, “Entire world’s leftists will reflect that. Most brands have made it evident what they stand for. The latest Balenciaga child p*rn campaign and shocking rise in child mastectomy in the USA is every right winger’s hell. The question is not what they doing, the question is what are we doing?”

Kangana Ranaut further also revealed that child p*rn was one of the primary reasons why Elon Musk took over Twitter. She further said, “this is how right-wingers need to make things happen even at the cost of their personal/financial good/profit. We need strategies. If the system doesn’t support it, we need to make it happen individually.”

.@udaykotak Sir @KotakBankLtd seriously, you couldn't find anyone else for your brand endorsement except him?? Are we to understand that he reflects your brand values? He's been accused of sexual harassment by so many women.

Definitely expected better from you 🤢 pic.twitter.com/3ihJRD4KPI — Akancha Srivastava (@AkanchaS) February 11, 2023

For the unversed, Tanmay Bhat faced serious accusations during the 2018 #Metoo movement because of his employee in his company, AIB. What are your thoughts on him being a face of a brand and promoting it? Let us know in the comments section below.

