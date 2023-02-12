Pathaan’s craze is not going to slow down anytime soon. Be it creating trending reels on the popular tracks of the film or even recreating the looks of the lead actors, fans are leaving no stone unturned in showering their love on Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film.

Amid a lot of Pathaan reels and videos, a makeup artist transforming herself into SRK’s look from the film went viral and fans just can’t believe it. If you are someone who is into makeup, you must have heard about Diskshita Jindal, a Delhi-based makeup artist, who is known for transformation videos. Scroll below to check out the mind-blowing transformational video.

With more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram, Dikshita Jindal is quite popular among women who absolutely love makeup. She not only talks about makeup tips, but also recreates the looks of different celebrities. From Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha to even Shah Rukh Khan, she has done several transformation videos. Recently, she recreated SRK’s look from Pathaan and left netizens awestruck. While some applauded her work, there were others who posted nasty comments on her post.

So far, the viral video has managed to garner more than 9 million views. The video begins with Dikshita applying makeup on her face in front of a backdrop of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. After a few seconds, she exactly looks like Shah Rukh Khan and left everyone perplexed by her extraordinary talent. Netizens bombarded her comment section with heart and fire emojis.

However, there were some who didn’t seem impressed with her transformation. One wrote, “Srk Ki Jagah nhi le sakte, chahe kuch bhi kar le.” Another added, “Jawan mai tumhe bhi liya jayega, don’t panic didi.”

On the other hand, many lauded her for the unbelievable transformation and appreciated her work. One of the users commented, “This is too good amazing.” Another was quick to respond, “No words, makeup queen.” “Omg!!! what are you.”

In fact, one of the users was quick to write that the video should get noticed by Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “That’s so awesome, gotta tag @iamsrk.”

Well, we are completely amazed by her transformation and just couldn’t believe how can someone be so effortless in transformations. What are your thoughts on Dikhshita’s unbelievable Pathaan transformation? Let us know in the comments section below.

