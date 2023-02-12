Salman Khan is again coming back on Eid this year with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On Saturday, it was announced that Khan would pair up with Himesh Reshammiya for a song from the film’s album. The actor also shared a glimpse of the first track, ‘Naiyo Lagda’. But here is what we are getting to hear: the superstar will tap into his musical side again and lend his voice for a song in the film’s album. Scroll down to learn more about it.

Khan’s song from the 2015 film Hero became popular, and the fans fell in love with him all over again, in addition to his acting and talent for entertainment. There are a few other songs that he has sung but this one is one of the most memorable ones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in Mid-Day, an insider source has revealed that Salman Khan will once again unleash the singer in him and will be heard singing in his upcoming release. But everything has been kept under wraps for now. The report said, “At this point, details about Salman’s song are being closely guarded. He plans to unveil his track closer to the film’s release.” We will eagerly await that, along with his numerous fans. Khan will be singing a rendition version of the song ‘Naiyyo Lagda’, while the track has been composed by Himesh, Shabbir Ahmed wrote the lyrics, and Palak Muchhal and Kamaal Khan sang it. Check out the song teaser shared by the actor on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be an action drama. The teaser of the film was attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which came out on 25th January. Besides that, Khan had an extended cameo in SRK’s film, where his appearance garnered one of the loudest applause in the theatres. The duo reminded of their 1995 film Karan Arjun to the audience.

Returning to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, besides Salman Khan, it will star Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Shehnaaz Gill, among others. It has been directed by Farhad Samji, who has also previously directed Salman’s Race 3. It will release in the theatres on 21st April 2023.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Salman Khan ‘Walked Away From The Sets’ Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, Production Designer Shares Insights & Reveals That Shoot With Alia Bhatt Had Already Started

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News