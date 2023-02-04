Shah Rukh Khan fans had an amazing Saturday morning thanks to the superstar holding an ‘AskSRK’ session on his Twitter handle. Held last before the release of his spy drama Pathaan, this fan interaction saw the Badshah of Bollywood at his wittiest.

As fans bombarded him with questions about Pathaan’s box office numbers, Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, his own upcoming movies and more, read on to know all his humorous answers. Let us warn you, the answers will leave a smile on your face and more love and respect for the star in your heart.

On being asked by a fan his box office predictions for Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan in his usual witty style answered by not with numbers. The King of Romance simply replied, “Bhai ki picture hai…dekhna toh laazmi hai!!”

Bhai ki picture hai…dekhna toh laazmi hai!! https://t.co/YUXr0E85MC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

As per box office reports, Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan has amassed 378.15 crores in the Indian market since its release. But are these the right numbers? On being asked this during his recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, King Khan responded by saying, “5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai??”

5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?? https://t.co/P2zXqTFmdH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

On being told by a fan “The first half of pathaan was good but the second half disappointed. What are ur thoughts?” the king of wits replied, “Koi baat nahi. Apni apni pasand hoti hai. Pehla half see of #Pathaan second half see some other film on OTT this weekend.”

Koi baat nahi. Apni apni pasand hoti hai. Pehla half see of #Pathaan second half see some other film on OTT this weekend. https://t.co/Q6hgMVic9f — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan responded to several more fan questions, comments and edits made for him. Check out some more of them here:

Naah!! mere baal aur mere apne muscles zyaada suit karte hain. https://t.co/h1UdqslNtN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Arre yaar telling me to choose between love and love…not possible. Both are the most beautiful elegant and loving ladies I have worked with https://t.co/f29TsuFNk2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Had a bad cold couldn’t sleep, should I end and go back to sleep and maybe come later on when u are fully awake?? https://t.co/VMyCVNrNUh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

