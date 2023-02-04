Anurag Kashyap is all set to entertain us all with his recent musical romantic drama Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. While Karan Mehta and Alaya F play lead roles – with Vicky Kaushal making a special appearance as DJ Mohabbat, the film has music by composer Amit Trivedi.

Given the amazing music we have received thanks to an Anurag-Amit collaboration, during our recent exclusive interaction with them we got talking about songs and music – especially the recreation of old tracks and it being a trend today. Read on to know and see their honest reactions to this question.

Both Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi slammed makers who opt to recreate songs of the past for the newer generations. Commenting on songs being remade a lot these days, especially those that were originally released only recently, Anurag caught his head saying, “Masakali, masakali jaisa sundaar gaana unhone itna ganda recreate kiya, malab aisa… Matlab mai pakad ke maaru unko. Yaar chod do please. Aache gaane chodo.”

Further commenting on old songs being recreated to give the new generation a taste of the gems of yesteryears, Anurag Kashyap said, “Jab bahut purana koi gaana – joh gaana yeh nayi generation nahi sunti hai – usko respect ke saath, izzat ke saath, creatively koi recreate karta hai toh aacha bhi lagta hai. Promblem tab hoti hai jab log… Masakali, masakali Delhi 6 (2009) ka gaana hai. 15 saal purana, sab ne sunn rakha hai, abhi tak gaate hai log. Usko karke koi sense nahi banta.” Amit Trivedi too agreed with Anurag’s statement that recreating the Sonam Kapoor-Abhishek Bachchan track was of no use.

Commenting on musicians recreating and releasing these tracks, the Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat director and composer revealed why it’s actually happening. The duo in unision said, “Composers nahi ka rahe, unse karwaya jaa raha hai.” Anurag continued, “Sabse zyada remakes kon karta hai? Tanishk Bagchi. Tanishk ko mai pehle baar mila tha toh uska original song sunn ke mila tha. It’s not like he’s not capable of doing an original song. Par who business hai. Aap loop me fas jate ho. Fir aapse se music companies karwate hai, creative log nahi karwate.”

Amit Trivedi to this added, “Kissi bhi composer ko, joh creative banda hai, usko koi bhi purana gaana ko recreate karne me interest kyu hoga? Kisko hoga? Hai hi nahi, possible hi nahi. Sabko aage badna hai, karwaya jaata hai.” To this Anurag Kashyap added, “Market joh hai na, sirf bechne me vishwas karta hai. Joh skills hai unka value nahi hai. Unko har cheez bus bechne me.” He added that they are only interested in minting money and ironically do not know how to spend it. He noted, “Sirf ginte rehte hai, uspe baithe rehte hai. Ande dete hai.”

Do you agree with Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi’s views about the current remake trend? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

