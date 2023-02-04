Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots is one rare film that won the hearts of all the viewers universally. It is still one of the best movies and all age groups love it. The film broke several box office when it was released in 2009. Now R Madhavan’s audition tape for the film is going viral.

R Madhavan is one of the most popular stars in the Indian film industry. He is one of the few actors who managed to work successfully in both Bollywood and south cinema. His performance as Farhan Qureshi in the 2009 film received a lot of appreciation.

Recently, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s production house shared a video of R Madhavan reading the lines of Farhan Qureshi for 3 Idiots on social media. In the video, the actor can be seen acting out a popular scene from the film. While most of the dialogue said by the actor made it to the film, some of the dialogue did not.

Sharing the video, the official Instagram handle of the VVC captioned it, “@actormaddy ‘s 3 Idiots audition is evidence to the fact that he was always meant to play Farhan Quereshi! Do you notice dialogues here that didn’t make it to the final cut? Tell us your favourite ones in the comments below ⬇️.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@vidhuvinodchoprafilms)

Many hailed R Madhavan’s performance in the audition tape. Some of his fans couldn’t even believe he had auditioned for the role. A user said, “Such a great actor just look at his expressions still bollywood doesn’t deserve gems like him,” while another user commented, “I feel he is more talented than other 2 actors in the movie. Like if you agree? ❤️🙌.” A third user commented, “He gave an AUDITION????”

Previously, a video clip of Anushka Sharma showing her 3 Idiots audition tape to Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan went viral on social media. In the video, the actress, who had auditioned for the 2009 film, is seen showing the video to Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir during the shooting of PK (2014). 3 Idiots starred Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir while Anushka was the lead alongside the actor in PK.

Have you watched R Madhavan’s audition for 3 Idiots before? Let us know in the comments.

