Lilly Singh often makes Hollywood celebrities dance to Bollywood songs and can you guess who it is this time? It is none other than our favourite Hailey Bieber. Oh yes, the Victoria’s Secret model in a recent video grooved to Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ title track and it’s going crazy viral on social media. Desi internet is having a meltdown looking at Hailey dancing to a Hindi song and netizens are now reacting to it on Instagram. Scroll below to watch the video and know more!

Sharing the video on Instagram, Lilly captioned it, “When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model 👀😂 like hiiiii @haileybieber 🔥 PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian 😛.”

In the video, Lilly Singh can be seen wearing a leather shirt that she paired with matching pants and a tank top as she finished the look with space buns. As she grooves to Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ title track, Hailey Bieber joins her mid-way and is dressed in a mini denim skirt that she styled with grey blazer off-white shirt top and black shoes.

Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Looking at Hailey Bieber dancing to a Bollywood song, desi internet is having a meltdown. Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “I will tell my kids this was the real ‘Multiverse of madness’.”

Another user commented, “Hailey vibing to kaho na pyar hai yayyyy 😭❤.”

A third user commented, “I wanna see Hailey in a shimmery silver saari. Someone make it happen 😭😭.”

Meanwhile, Lilly Singh and Hailey Bieber were together for the model’s YouTube series titled ‘Who’s In My Bathroom?’

