Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp in Marvel’s next offering Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm.

While there, the group find themselves interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; and Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard as producers.

Marvel Studios India releases Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania an Epic, Sci-Fi Adventure on February 17, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in Cinemas.

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Lovenes, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne alongside Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O’Brian, and Bill Murray.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to have its world premiere in Hollywood, on February 6, 2023. It will release in the United States on February 17, 2023, as the first film of Phase Five of the MCU.

