James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water was released in December 2022 and has been dominating the worldwide box office ever since. With around $2.13 billion in its kitty already, the Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana-led film is currently the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.13 billion. With the film already scheduled to have a third and fourth part as well as potential fifth film, we have now come across some details about the next film.

During a recent chat, Avatar producer Jon Landau revealed interesting deets about the threequel including which Na’vi race will be introduced and who will play their leader. Interestingly, this leader has a Game Of Thrones connection as well as a Charlie Chaplin one. Read on for details.

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, producer Jon Landau shared details about Avatar 3 and introduced a new race of the Na’vi. This group will portray the role of antagonists in the movie and will see Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughter and Game of Thrones fame Oona Chaplin play their leader. As described by the producer, this group of people belong to an ‘aggressive and volcanic’ race, who are known as the Ash People, and their leader is named Varang.

Talking about the same, Avatar 3 producer Job Landau said, “There are good humans and there are bad humans. It’s the same thing on the Na’vi side. Oftentimes, people don’t see themselves as bad. What is the root cause of how they evolve into what we perceive as bad? Maybe there are other factors there that we aren’t aware of.”

In the same chat, Jon Landau also revealed that there will be “a big time jump” for “Avatar 4,” which will then lead into “Avatar 5” and its partial setting on Earth. He had previously confirmed that the film film in the franchise would visit Earth saying, “We go to it to open people’s eyes, open Neytiri’s eyes, to what exists on Earth.”

Avatar 3 is currently scheduled for a 2024 release with Avatar 4 set for release in 2026 and Avatar 5 two years later in 2028.

