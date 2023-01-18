James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has completed a month at the box office and minted nearly $2 billion worldwide already. While the film has already crossed the $1.9 billion mark globally, we have now come across an interesting titbit about what it could have had.

As per a recent report, the Sam Worthington-Zoe Saldaña multi-starrer sequel could have featured an epic battle between the Na’vi and their enemies – and not just in water. This fight could have seen them battling it out in space. Read on.

While recently interacting with Entertainment Weekly, co-writer Rick Jaffa revealed that the team had plans to take the Na’vi people to space to fight their foes. He revealed that a major space battle was on the cards for Avatar: The Way of Water, but ultimately James Cameron scrapped it entirely.

Talking about this space battle sequence which could have been in Avatar: The Way of Water, Rick Jaffa said, “There was one idea of a space battle with Na’vi. That idea got a lot of traction, and we talked a lot about it. We were struggling, though. How would that work with the story that we’re telling? Jim said, ‘Well, give me a few weeks.’”

Jaffa continued, “He (James Cameron) went off and he wrote an entire script. And, by the way, a brilliant script. … At the end of the day, the whole script got thrown out because it just didn’t really work with the story we were telling.”

Avatar: The Way of Water sees Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film. While Sigourney Weaver returns in a new role, the James Cameron film also sees new members on the roll this time including Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, and CJ Jones.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water follows Jake Sully’s family – the trouble that follows them, the battles they fight and the tragedies they endure while making sure to keep all safe.

