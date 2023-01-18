Another day, another hot selfie from Kylie Jenner. The 25 -year-old never misses a chance to treat her fans with her super s*xy pictures. Be it her relationship, viral pictures, or even cute banter with her sister Kim Kardashian, she is always in the news.

Kylie shared a new set of selfies and she looked incredible. The makeup mogul showed off her black bra and left her fans gushing over the pictures. Along with the hot pictures, her cryptic caption also caught fans’ attention. Scroll down to check out the pictures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a new set of selfies in which the beauty can be seen raising the temperature in black bra. Her caption was something that caught everyone’s attention. “Don’t be f*cking ruuuude”, she wrote. In the pictures, Kylie showed off her subtle glam look while lounging on the couch in a black push-up bra.

Once Kylie shared the photos, her fans showered her with compliments. A fan wrote, “ Your skin is glowing.” Another fan called her a radiating beauty. But many also called out her for allegedly taunting her ex. On wrote, “Ky is this for Travis?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KING KYLIE 🤍 (@kyliejennermajesty)

Well, Kylie Jenner’s latest set of steamy pictures have come after she made headlines for her alleged breakup with her on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott, who is also the father of her two children. According to a Hollywood Reporter, the lovebirds allegedly call it quits because of the rapper’s inability to fully commit.” The report further added that even after 6 years of their relationship, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her life.”

Kylie Jenner wanted to get engaged but the ring never came. Her friends and family believe that she deserves commitment.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Was Actually Going To Be A Part Of Iconic Britney Spears Kissing Madonna Moment But Couldn’t, Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News