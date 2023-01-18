The pop star ecosystem was at its ultimate peak in the west around the early 2000s. The world was rejoicing to the music that was being made and the ladies who were headlining it. Be it the diva Jennifer Lopez, the goddess Madonna or even the quirky Britney Spears, they all became superstars of their niche in no time. But the latter two created a tsunami when they met on the VMA stage in 2003, if you remember. Turns out JLo has now opened up that she was also supposed to be a part of that iconic kiss.

If you aren’t aware, in 2003, the VMA stage was on fire as three of the biggest pop sensation including Madonna, Britney, and Christina Aguilera were performing together. The fire only intensified when by the end of the act the former two decided to give the audience a parting shock and kissed on the stage. The moment was played on TV sets across the globe and in no time became one of the most iconic moments in TV history.

Now Jennifer Lopez, who is busy promoting her latest film Shotgun Wedding, has revealed that she was going to be the third one on stage and not Christina Aguilera alongside Britney Spears and Madonna. The actor has revealed why she couldn’t make it and below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

As per a Hollywood Life report, Jennifer Lopez while talking about Britney Spears and Madonna’s kiss at the 2003 VMA said, “Yes, that is actually true. I was filming a movie in Canada. We had met — me, her and Britney — to do it, at [Madonna’s] home. I just couldn’t get off the film, so we couldn’t do it. Then they got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it.”

Jennifer Lopez continued, “I didn’t wind up doing it, but yeah, we had talked about it,” she explained. “I love Madonna, I’m a huge fan, I always have been.” However the moment is now historic and most recently when Madonna graced Britney Spears’ wedding, the two recreated that moment and kissed each other.

