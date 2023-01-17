One of the most awaited projects in the OTT space across the globe at this point is none other than Stranger Things Season 5. The show has been in the public domain for close to five years now and we have seen it only flourish to become Netflix’s crown jewel. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, it manages to make headlines always with the updates and the gossip from the sets that the teammates periodically leak. The most recent was Brown who plays Eleven talking about Finn Wolfhard aka Mike’s kissing skills and calling him a lousy kisser.

In the show that is now gears ups for the second last season, Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven who is in love with Finn Wolfhard’s Mike Wheeler. The two met when they were children and fast became best of friends and then lovers. There came a point in the show where they were supposed to seal their love with a kiss and that happened, taking fans by storm.

But turned out Millie Bobby Brown decided to review Finn Wolfhard’s kissing skills and called her Stranger Things co-star a lousy kisser. Finn on The Drew Barrymore Show has now decided to defend his make-out skills because it is important. The actor in his defense has said this was his first on-screen kiss and that he was just 12. Read on to know everything you should about this funny update of the day.

As reported by CinemaBlend, Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard talking about Millie Bobby Brown calling him a lousy kisser said, “You know what, I was fine with it. I don’t know, it was one of those things where the first, it’s just an interesting thing when you have to, like… My first on-screen kiss was with Millie, but I didn’t know how to approach that in any way. There was no just like, ‘You’re gonna do this thing, and at the end of the take, you’re gonna kiss her.’”

He added, “And then so I just, like, almost headbutted her… The romantic way of putting it was that I headbutted her, but I was twelve, so, you know. I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world.”

