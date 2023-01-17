Johnny Depp has always wanted to be a singer but actor? That was a consequence of his financial woes. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor has previously revealed how he did gigs so he could pay his rent. But did you know, he once predicted his retirement but little did he know it would happen with boycott trends because of his then-girlfriend Amber Heard? Scroll below for all the details.

Last 6 years have been full of struggles for JD. The actor faced allegations of domestic violence by ex-wife Amber Heard. He battled a legal suit against a leading newspaper over terming him a ‘wife-beater.’ If that isn’t enough, there was op-ed written against him that accused him of physical abuse. He recently won the defamation suit and has been trying to revive his career ever since.

Back in 2013, Johnny Depp spoke to BBC and spoke about his possible retirement. While he didn’t have any specific date in mind, he seemed to be certain that it will come sooner than later. “I wouldn’t say that I’m dropping out any second. But I would say it’s probably not too far away,” he said.

Johnny Depp elaborated his thought adding, “At a certain point, you start thinking, and when you add up the amount of dialogue that you say per year, for example, and you realize that you’ve said written words more than you’ve actually had a chance to say your own words, you start thinking of that as a kind of insane option for a human being. So, are there quieter things that I wouldn’t mind doing? Yeah.”

Little did he know he will face a massive roadblock for years because of allegations as strong as domestic violence.

On the professional front, Johnny Depp will be next seen in French film, Jeanne du Barry.

