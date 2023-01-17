There have been a lot of rumours floating around the love life of pop star Selena Gomez. Wild reports of her romance with Chris Evans went viral during the pandemic. Everyone knows that she’s so close to Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham but wildly her bond with Brad Peltz suddenly became the main topic of discussion. Now, latest reports claim she’s into Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. Scroll below for details.

One half of the Chainsmokers duo, Drew Taggart is a Grammy-winning musician and has chartbusters like Don’t Let Me Down, Closer, Roses credited to his discography. While it remains unknown how he met the Only Murders In The Building actress, looks like they’ve been bitten by the love bug.

A source close to US Weekly informs, “Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs” adding that everything is so far “very casual and low key.”

Reports further suggest that Selena Gomez and her beau “go bowling and to the movies” when they’re spending time together. The actress seems to be very affectionate and “can hardly keep her hands off him.”

While Sel has been single for a really long time now following her split with Justin Bieber, Drew Taggart was reportedly dating Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter Eve Jobs.

It was just recently that Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Alex Pall confessed to having threesomes with their fans. But that was all about his past as he is now really focused on making things work with Selena Gomez.

Well, the heart wants what it wants and looks like Sel’s chosen what she wants.

