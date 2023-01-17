One of the most trending couples across the globe for the past two years without a single doubt have been Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The couple has been in the news ever since they decided to reconcile and then the PDA that followed. The world was taken by storm when this time the couple decided to walk down the aisle without wasting any more time and took the nuptial plunge in a very intimate ceremony. Now making the buzz is JLo revealing that their kids have moved in together and they now have a blended family.

For the unversed, Ben and JLo reconciled back in 2021 after almost two decades of breaking up with each other. The couple had broken up just when they were about to get married. The reasons were unknown. But this when they reconciled just after Jennifer’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez, they chose to get married as soon as possible. They did it not once but twice and the last one was in August 2022 with a proper 5-day celebration involved.

Now as they get back to their normal lives with the love intact, Jennifer Lopez is on a promotional spree for her latest movie Shotgun Wedding. The actor spoke about her wedding with the Batman fame Ben Affleck and also how their kids have now moved in with them together. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Jennifer Lopez is a mother of twins Max and Emme 14 with her former husband Marc Anthony. Ben Affleck on the other hand shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Ben Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. Now as per Hollywood Life, Lopez has revealed that they have moved in together and it has been nothing less than an emotional transition for them.

“We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” Jennifer Lopez began. “It’s been, like, a kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.” JLo who was present with Shotgun Wedding co-star Josh Duhamel, 50, called her husband Affleck, “dreamy” and a “sweetheart.” Josh agreed too.

